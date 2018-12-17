Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Nick Foles will start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans after helping to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a dramatic 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Doug Pederson said during Monday’s news conference that Foles will start as Wentz continues to heal from a stress injury to his back. Wentz will not be put on injured reserve and will play once he’s deemed healthy.

“Obviously, when he’s healthy he’s our quarterback,” Pederson said about Wentz.

Pederson added that Wentz is week-to-week and that news about the quarterback’s injury came back positive.

Foles threw for 270 yards in Sunday night’s win against the Rams.

“It’s been really emotional,” said Foles, who went 24 of 31 with one interception. “You hate for your teammate to get hurt. I feel really bad for Carson. … What you’ve done in the past, what I’ve done in the past, it doesn’t matter when you step on that field. It’s a new day. So I was dealing with the emotions, but prepping as hard as I could, and then realizing I’m not alone. I have great teammates out there. All I have to do is spread the ball around, lean on them, stay in the moment, and we were able to do that tonight. Today was a huge win for us.”

The Eagles still trail NFC East leader Dallas (8-6) and sit even with Washington (7-7), so they will need help to get back into the postseason, most likely from Carolina and Minnesota stumbling down the stretch.

The Eagles take on the Texans at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

