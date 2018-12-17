Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From a Bill Cosby guilty verdict to the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, here are CBS Philly’s top local stories of 2018.

Bill Cosby Found Guilty

“Justice has been done,” attorney Gloria Allred exclaimed outside of the Norristown courthouse after Cosby was found guilty on all counts of sexual assault in an April retrial. The 81-year-old actor was on trial for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Cosby will serve three to 10 years behind bars.

Eagles Win Super Bowl, Celebrate With Parade For The Ages

After years of misery and heartbreak, the Eagles defeated the evil Patriots to win the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl. Nick Foles’ historic game was topped only by center Jason Kelce’s insane speech on the Art Museum steps during the parade. It was a week not only Eagles fans, but all Philadelphians, will cherish forever.

Two Black Men Arrested At Philly Starbucks

This story made national headlines when two black men were arrested while waiting for their friend inside of the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce. “I am heartbroken to see Philadelphia in the headlines for an incident that, at least based on what we know at this point, appears to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at the time. Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson eventually settled with the coffee chain and the city.

Meek Mill Released From Jail

#FreeMeek became a rallying cry raised by the Eagles and Sixers in 2018. The local rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. And in April, Meek Mill was released on bail and flown to the Wells Fargo Center where he rang the bell before a Sixers’ playoff game.

Philadelphia Firefighter Killed in Blaze

On Jan. 6, 42-year-old Lt. Matthew LeTourneau was killed after he became trapped while battling a fire in a North Philadelphia row home. “Our hearts are breaking,” said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “And we are without words.”

GoFundeMe Scam

A feel-good-story turned sour when a trio was arrested for an alleged GoFundMe scam that earned over $400,000. It began with a viral tweet when homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt supposedly gave Katelyn McClure his last $20 to buy gas. It was later revealed the the whole thing was a sham and the money was used for gambling and expensive trips, prosecutors say.

Woman Dies On Southwest Airlines Flight, Nearly Sucked Out

Jennifer Riordan was killed in April when she was hit by shrapnel that broke a window on her Southwest Airlines flight after an engine blew. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International. Riordan, from New Mexico, was a bank executive and a mother of two.

Mysterious Booms

In the early-morning hours of April 2, many in Bucks and Lehigh Counties were woken up by a series of mysterious booms. An investigation involving the FBI revealed the source to be 20 explosions. David Surman Jr. was arrested in connection to the bombings.

Tens Of Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars Missing In Philly Accounts

“Unacceptable” was just one of the words used when it was discovered in April that $33.3 million of taxpayer dollars was missing from the City of Philadelphia’s largest cash account. In June, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the formation of a task force to find the missing money. “I vow that we will fix these things, and fix them soon. Taxpayers deserve no less.”

N.J. Father, 4 Daughters Killed In Delaware Crash

A tragedy tore apart a family in July when a father and his four daughters were killed in a crash on Route 1 in Delaware. Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna,17, Melissa, 13, and Allison, also 13, were killed in the accident. Mother Mary Rose suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident. A New Castle County grand jury indicted 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard, of Cambridge, Maryland, on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and other related charges.