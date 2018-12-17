Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – ‘Tis the season to send a little love to those you care about.

If you’re like George Plum mailing a stack holiday cards is a high priority on the Christmas week “honey-do” list.

“I’m at the post office, cause Laura I made it, and I made it to the cleaners too,” said Plum.

There’s nothing like waiting till the last minute, but delivery services like the U.S Postal Service aren’t quite as quick as Santa. So they’ve got deadlines and they’re fast approaching.

This is actually the calm before the storm at the @USPS hub in Bellmawr, NJ. Today is the busiest intake day of the year as people try to mail cards and packages in time for #Christmas the deadline for sending is Thursday 12/20 pic.twitter.com/pwbjWCIrX3 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) December 17, 2018

“Things are double or tripled this time of year so it won’t slow down again until January. Right now we are in the peak of delivery season and just the volume alone is incredible,” said Sharon Monaghan, U.S. Postal Service postmaster in Deptford.

This week alone the postal service will deliver about 200 million packages. And in total about 16 billion pieces of mail during the holiday season. That’s a lot of stamps and it makes you wonder in the age of digital messages why demand hasn’t decreased.

“I think it’s still nice, they’re better than birthday cards cause most people just throw them out. The Christmas cards you can actually hand on the refrigerator,” Plum said.

Here’s a complete list of 2018 holiday shipping deadlines.

Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship First-Class Mail for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship Priority Mail for delivery by Christmas

Dec. 22: Last day to ship Priority Mail Express for delivery by Christmas

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Dec. 17 FedEx Ground for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 21: FedEx Standard Overnight for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay for delivery by Christmas.

CLICK HERE to learn more.