  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A Christmas Story, Christmas, Insta Story, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OHIO (CBS) — A holiday movie classic comes to life! Fans of “A Christmas Story” can live out moments from the film by staying in the famous home.

The 1983 film is set in Indiana, but the real house is actually located in Cleveland.

Night Sky Will Come Alive When ‘Christmas Comet’ Streaks By Earth

If you plan on staying, you may have to dig deep. The nightly rate is $3,000.

The house can accommodate six guests per night.

2018 is booked solid but reservations are now open for Christmas of 2019. Book your stay here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s