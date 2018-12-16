Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OHIO (CBS) — A holiday movie classic comes to life! Fans of “A Christmas Story” can live out moments from the film by staying in the famous home.

The 1983 film is set in Indiana, but the real house is actually located in Cleveland.

If you plan on staying, you may have to dig deep. The nightly rate is $3,000.

The house can accommodate six guests per night.

2018 is booked solid but reservations are now open for Christmas of 2019. Book your stay here.