DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A plumber was gunned down in what may have been a target attack, police say. The deadly shooting happened in Colwyn Sunday evening as a the victim was working.

Frank Powell, known to loved ones as Frankie, was gunned down in an alley way and his family members say he was the type of guy that worked hard and helped others.

“It didn’t call for taking his life, I know it was foolish because my brother was not a violent person,” said Frank’s brother Joe Rodgers.

A family is in shock and pain after learning that Frank Powell, who was in his late 50’s, was gunned down on the 200 block of Francis Street while on the job.

His work truck labeled P and R Plumbing and AC remained near where his body was found.

Powell’s relatives tell Eyewitness News that he was finishing a job when he exited the truck, walked to the back and started walking into the garage. That’s when they say a man in a hoodie approached him and shot him twice.

Powell’s older brother, who is a pastor has these words for the killer.

“Whoever this person is that shot him, I pray for you. But they will find you. You just took a persons life, not only did you hurt him but you hurt his family too. God knows who you are,” said Joe Rodgers.

So far there are no suspects or arrests but police have surveillance video.