  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    02:35 AMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Theatre Company

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Little princes and princesses were treated to a royal experience in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Theatre Company held its second annual “A Dream Is A Wish: Holiday Princess Concert” Sunday.

Residents Pack Sacred Heart Church For Wench And Comic Brigades Annual Memorial Mass 

Children were invited to sing-along to songs from some of their favorite musicals as costumed characters led the way.

After the show, they were treated to holiday cookies, apple cider and a meet-and-greet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s