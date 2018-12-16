Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Little princes and princesses were treated to a royal experience in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Theatre Company held its second annual “A Dream Is A Wish: Holiday Princess Concert” Sunday.

Children were invited to sing-along to songs from some of their favorite musicals as costumed characters led the way.

After the show, they were treated to holiday cookies, apple cider and a meet-and-greet.