PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood early Sunday morning. The victim was shot in the backm multiple times, according to police.

Police rushed to the scene at 5th and Wyoming Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made.