PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The graves of fallen service members were decorated Saturday with holiday wreaths as part of the National Wreaths Across America Day.

Volunteers placed wreaths at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Philadelphia.

The scene was much the same at several veterans cemeteries in the Delaware Valley.

Despite the rainy weather, thousands of wreaths were laid to honor those who died in the name of our nation’s freedom.

The Wreaths Across America organization annually seeks volunteers to participate. More than 1,400 cemeteries in all 50 states received wreaths and about 1,200 now adorn headstones at Mount Moriah.

 

 

