POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman received the gift of the American dream this holiday season. She now has a new home to start a new chapter in her lift.

Wendy Cangialosi walked into her new home on Walnut Street in Pottstown Saturday to cheers and applause.

“Oh my gosh, look at this,” she said.

Cangialosi is a widow and recently overcame cancer. She’s been living with friends, but now she’s moving into her own home, with her own kitchen, her own porch and her own bedroom.

“It is amazing,” said Cangialosi. “It’s such a blessing. I love it. It’s beautiful.”

“She is probably one of the most deserving people I know,” said Amy Kasopsky, Cangialosi’s friend.

Cangialosi, along with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity and many volunteers, spent hundreds of hours renovating the home, which used to have crumbling ceilings, cracked walls and more.

“It was really a challenge, but that’s what we do, we take the worst houses on the block and we turn them into the best houses on the block,” said Marianne Lynch, of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

Cangialosi hopes her story inspires others. She says it’s never too late to have a new start in life.

“I’m starting this whole new chapter. I’ve joined the PCA, which is the Pottstown Community Group, and I just really plan on laying roots here, settling here and being an active part of the community,” she said.

Cangialosi works as a teacher. She also plans to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity so she can give back to others the way so many have given to her.