PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were some tense moments for an American Airlines flight at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday. Flight 793 was headed to Charlotte around 1 p.m. when it had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Airport officials say it was because of a minor mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely and passengers deplaned.

They were put on a different plane that was scheduled to leave around 6 p.m.