PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a young mother will reportedly turn himself in to Philadelphia police.

The shooting victim was his girlfriend.

Officers responded to a home on North Woodstock Street in East Germantown early Friday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was found in a second floor bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her five-day-old baby girl was inside a crib in the same room.

The baby was not hurt.