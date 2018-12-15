  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two masked gunmen who chased a man into a Chinese restaurant before they shot and killed him in Germantown.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the New Kitchen Chinese restaurant on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

The 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back, shoulder, and thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Security footage shows the entire incident according to police who are still reviewing the footage for more information.

A customer who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

The gunmen are still on the loose and police are continuing to investigate.

