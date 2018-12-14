Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What helps you get to sleep? A new study says many people use music as an everyday sleep aid.

Sixty-two percent of people surveyed said they listen to music to help them fall asleep. Many say it helps them relax or blocks noise. And you might be surprised to learn it’s not just classical music that helps with the Zs.

The people surveyed cited more than 500 artists from 14 different genres they’re listening to as they go to sleep.

Among the favorite artists: Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and then there were some classic choices, like Mozart.

Around three percent of those surveyed preferred to be lulled to sleep by metal.

But if music isn’t your bedtime thing maybe you are one of those few who prefers to sleep to the sound of something else: the sound of silence.