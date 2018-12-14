Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — You’ve heard of Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you know where you can see them in person?

And Rudolph, too! Even the most famous reindeer of all can be found at Santa’s Stables in Hersheypark.

Now you may know their names, but you may not know all there is to know about reindeer.

And since Santa is busy at the workshop, his dear friend zoologist Denise Snyder is always on hand to shed light on those who take flight on Christmas Eve.

“So antlers are bone and they fall off every year and grow back again,” Snyder said. “And when the antler is as big as it is gonna get, the blood supply dries up, and it makes the antler itch and they rub their antlers on the trees or whatever they can to itch it. And what that does, is it takes the fur off and it looks like this.”

Visitors can learn a lot of fun facts about reindeer at the stables.

“One of them that everybody seems to like is they have an extra tendon in the foot and it snaps like when you crack your knuckles,” Snyder said. “And that’s where the saying ‘up on the rooftop click, click, click.'”

Now, the reindeer are relaxing and playing some reindeer games while they get ready for Christmas Eve.

“They’re gonna work really hard on Christmas Eve and then they’ll fly back here and when I come in on Christmas morning to feed them, they’ll all be sleeping, they’re so tired they’re almost not even hungry,” Snyder said.

“And they’ll stay with us till Jan. 1, because we’re open until Jan. 1, so they’ll be here all day and eventually they’ll go back home again.”