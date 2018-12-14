Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone is alive; let’s get that right out of the way. But in 2018, a lot of Google users thought otherwise.

With 2018 nearing an end, Google released its most searched topics of the year.

Sylvester Stallone was the top actor searched in 2018. Most Stallone-related searches stem from a February hoax that said the “Rocky” actor had died of prostate cancer.

“Sylvester Stallone dead 2018” and “Did sylvester stallone die” were popular worldwide searches in February.

Interestingly, the hoax was most popular in South Africa, Ghana and Bolivia. The United States came in at 22nd on the list of most Stallone searches.

Bill Cosby came in at fourth on the list of searched actors. In September, Cosby was sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault

The top overall search of the year was the World Cup. Overall, Meghan Markle was the most searched person, while “Black Panther” was the most searched movie of the year.

Lists were based on a search term’s highest spike from 2017 to 2018.

Check out the full list of 2018’s top searches here.