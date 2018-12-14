Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A female student was killed in a crash while on her way to school Friday morning in New Castle County.

The Red Clay School District says 18-year-old Sarai Trujillo was driving to John Dickinson High School in Wilmington when she was involved in a crash on the 1800 block of Newport Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 15-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the single-vehicle accident. Police say Trujillo’s car left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and then a tree.

Newport Road is currently closed at Kiamensi Road and Old Capitol Trail.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

