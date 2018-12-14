Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A high school wrestling program at the center of an alleged hazing incident has been suspended effective immediately, school officials have announced.

On Thursday, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against four Schalick High School wrestling students after students allegedly stripped down a victim in a shower area of the school last weekend, restrained and threatened to assault the victim with a broomstick.

Pittsgrove Township School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hoopes said in a statement the district was made aware of the events and law enforcement and the school district began their investigation.

Hoopes said on Friday that the team was being suspended as the investigation continues.

The four suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing and other related charges.