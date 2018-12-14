Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several delayed attempts to get the 2018-2019 school year off to the start, the 2019-2020 school year will begin after Labor Day for students in the Philadelphia public schools.

The school year will start on September 3, the day after Labor Day, according a spokesman for the school.

Many were unhappy with the change to start school before Labor Day this year and were unimpressed by the heat wave which forced several half days and early dismissals. It was the first time the school district had attempted such an early start.

At the time, the school district spokesperson Lee Whack, the decision to start classes early this year was made in 2016 to provide more instructional time for students before getting into assessments.