CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a car in New Castle County, Delaware. It happened on Route 13 and Hillside Road in Claymont early Friday morning at approximately 12:44 a.m.

Police say that Bruce C. Bryan, 42, was traveling southbound on Governor Printz Boulevard when he struck a 38-year-old pedestrian from Wilmington.

The pedestrian was thrown into a grassy area near the roadway. “It is unknown at this time if the pedestrian is attempting to cross the roadway or was simply walking along the roadway,” officials say.

Medics rushed him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the Christiana Hospital.

Officials say Bryan stayed at the scene and that there was evidence of impairment on his behalf.

Authorities closed part of Governor Printz Boulevard near Hillside Road for about three hours to investigate.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.