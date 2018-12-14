Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A firefighter is injured while responding to a blaze in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to 55th Street and Haverford Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Thick clouds of smoke were seen pouring out of the vacant building.

Officials say the injured firefighter is being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. They say the firefighter is conscious and alert and seems to be ok.

The blaze is now under control, but crews continue to work on hot spots.

No word yet on a cause.

