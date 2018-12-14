  • CBS 3On Air

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man has been  convicted of aggravated assault for attacking his roommate with a machete and a metal pipe. Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced the conviction of Sebastian Garro Thursday.

A jury found the 39-year-old of Lester, Tinicum Township guilty of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, endangering the welfare of a child, a felon not to possess a firearm and possessing instruments of a crime.

“Sebastian Garro is an extremely dangerous and violent individual who brutally attacked his roommate in the middle of the night,” said Copeland. “As the result of his reckless and violent actions, he is now in prison where he will stay for a very long time.”

On Jan. 27, 2017 at 3:41 a.m., police arrived at the scene at on Seneca Street in Lester to find the victim lying in his bed with severe lacerations to his head, arm and ankle.

Garro, who was present at the scene when police arrived, told officials he was in Norwood when he received a call from his roommate, saying he was injured.

However, the victim told police Garro attacked him with a machete and a metal pipe.

Garro’s two-year-old daughter was at the residence at the time of the attack.

Garro’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

