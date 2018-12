Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A caretaker accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the woman she was supposed to be caring for is now in custody.

Upper Darby police say Megan Kelleher turned herself in.

Police say since 2017, Kelleher made more than 700 unauthorized transactions from the victim’s account– totaling $120,000.