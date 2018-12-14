Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A year ago this time, the Eagles were 11-2, lost Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury and were coming off what was one of their biggest victories of the season en route to the Super Bowl.

A year ago this time, the Los Angeles Rams were 9-4 and fighting for a playoff berth while trying to pin down an identity.

Now, the roles have certainly reversed. The Eagles are 6-7, fighting for a playoff berth and might be, once again, without Wentz, due to a back injury this time, and staring at an 11-2 Rams’ team that is rolling over everyone.

A year later, the Rams are better. Jared Goff is better. Todd Gurley is better. Rams coach Sean McVay is better.

A year later, the Eagles are worse. Wentz has regressed. The Eagles have no semblance of a running game. Eagles coach Doug Pederson has become timid.

But for the next few weeks, the Eagles and their fans can claim that they are Super Bowl champions.

Though that time is coming to an end—and it may come to an abrupt end with another loss, which seems likely against a Rams’ team that lost at Chicago and wants revenge for its defeat to the Eagles last year.

What’s more is it seems the Rams have been built to last and may not come apart as the Eagles have this season. They have Goff, who’s been healthy and is improving, and above all, Gurley, who the Eagles have no one on their roster that compares to him.

Gurley leads the NFL with 19 touchdown (15 rush, four receiving) and ranks second with 1,203 yards rushing 2018. Gurley has 834 scrimmage yards (139 per game) with seven touchdowns (five rush, two receiving) in six home games this season, and had 135 scrimmage yards (96 rush, 39 receiving) and two touchdowns rushing in his only career meeting vs. the Eagles.

The only player left on the Eagles, it seems, is safety Malcolm Jenkins, who had 10 tackles in last week’s 29-23 overtime loss, his 10th-career game with 10-plus tackles.

This is a game that could get ugly fast—like the Saints game.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 20-17-1

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 5

LAST GAME: 12/10/17: Eagles 43 at Rams 35

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/10/17

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 21.6/22.7

OFFENSE 352.7

PASSING Carson Wentz: 279-401-3074-21-7-102.2

RUSHING Josh Adams (R): 83-412-5.0-2

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 98-1016-10.4-6

DEFENSE 384.0

SACKS Michael Bennett: 8 SACKS

Rams