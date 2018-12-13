Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, hundreds descended upon a Wawa in Chadds Ford to be the first to get the limited-edition beer created in a partnership with 2SP Brewing Company. While only 50 cases were available at that event, 1,000 cases of the limited-edition beer will be available.

Approximately 138 bars and bottle shops in the area will be selling the beer and they will likely limit how many a patron can purchase.

Some local area stores and bars include the Whole Foods in Center City, Latimer Deli, several of the Foodery locations, Mac’s Tavern, the Beer Outlet, Garage North and Garage South, and several more locations in the area.

A full list of where to buy the Wawa Stout can be found on the 2SP website.

The highly-anticipated brew combines Wawa’s reserve winter blend coffee and 2SP’s oatmeal stout. The beer has a “balanced sweetness to showcase the full range of flavors of the coffee.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. “We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”