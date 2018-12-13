Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commercial space travel is one step closer to reality.

On Thursday, Virgin Galactic’s “Space Ship Two” carried two test pilots 51 miles above the Earth.

It is the first time a manned vehicle, built for commercial passengers has reached space.

Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin Galactic is competing with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the race to get tourists to space.

More than 600 people have already, paid $250,000 to Fly Virgin Galactic.