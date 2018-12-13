Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A report of a person with a gun prompted a barricade situation on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

It’s happening along the 5400 block of Osage Avenue.

Police received a call just before 10 p.m. about a person with a gun and hearing a gunshot.

Detectives tell CBS3 there is anywhere from one to four people inside the home, with a weapon inside.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.