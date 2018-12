Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot once in the head inside of a Chinese restaurant in the Tacony section of Philadelphia Thursday night. The 25-year-old was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. inside Magic Wok on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Philly Police: 4 Injured After Quadruple Shooting Inside Barbershop

No arrests have been made.