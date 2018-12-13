Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia is marking the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing by launching a new commemorative coin. In addition to commemorating the landing, the event featured some special attendees.

The children of Apollo 11 crew members Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were on hand at the mint Thursday at the first pressing of the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Proof Silver Dollar.

Congress has directed the mint to strike and issue up to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollar coins, 750,000 clad half dollar coins and 100,000 five-ounce silver proof coins.

The coins will not be available to the public until the new year.

Next July will mark the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing by Armstrong and Aldrin.

