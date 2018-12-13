BREAKING:Police: 4 Injured After Quadruple Shooting Inside Barbershop In Logan Section Of Philly
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a house trailer fire in Dover in early December. Charles J. Brown of Egg Harbor Township was arrested without incident by deputy fire marshals Thursday.

On Dec. 6, investigators say the 31-year-old deliberately started a fire inside a house trailer in the unit block of East Pinewood Drive near South State Street. The Dover Fire Department responded to the call after 11 a.m., finding an active fire at the scene.

Damages were estimated around $30,000.

Brown has been charged with Arson in the Second Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Menacing and Breach of Release.

