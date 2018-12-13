Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in Chester County is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

David Desper, of Trainer, Delaware County, pleaded guilty to shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.

Thursday’s sentencing is expected to last several hours.

Desper has indicated he will address the court.

He faces up to 40 years in prison.

