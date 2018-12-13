Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can now enjoy the scents of fried chicken without the added calories. KFC is now selling a fried chicken-scented firelog.

The “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog” smells just like the chain’s famous fried chicken, claims the company.

“Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?'” says KFC. “This one-of-a-kind firelog from Enviro-Log, a leading manufacturer of firelogs made of 100 percent recycled materials.”

KFC warns the logs may result in a craving for fried chicken, but unfortunately the logs are not edible.

The five-pound firelogs are available for $18.99 online at https://www.kfc.com/fire-log.

According to the site, each wooden log can burn up to two-and-a-half to three hours.

There’s a limit of one firelog per customer while supplies last.