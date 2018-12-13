Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Imagine a place where sweetness surrounds you, not just around the holidays, and where American cuisine is re-imagined with a few subtle suggestions of chocolate. Well dream no more — it does exist at the Circular at the Hotel Hershey.

“It is a tradition for many families to dine here and spend some time in the hotel because it is very special,” said Cher Harris, the executive pastry chef at the hotel.

Since 1934, the Circular’s vision has been to delight its guest in every sense. From the tastes, to the sounds and sights, which is why Milton Hershey himself thought of this circular-shaped seating arrangement.

“Originally, when this room was built, there was a dance floor in the middle, so what we’ve done was refreshed it in 2013 and built this circular bar. We still have the original stained glass windows in the room and there are still certain things you just can’t rebuild anything like this today,” said Harris.

While visual delights surround you in a dinning room, in the kitchen, executive chef David Yeo’s plates of art hit all of your senses.

On his winter menu, cocoa-dusted sea scallops with chorizo and tarragon beurre blanc.

And, a hot white chocolate poured over their twist on black forest cake with cherry gelato.