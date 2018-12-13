BREAKING:Man Who Killed Teen In Chester County Road Rage Shooting Sentenced To 20 To 40 Years In Prison
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in a robbery in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the two men rushing into the “Star One Wireless” store on 5900 block of Germantown Avenue on Wednesday.

One of the men began attacking an employee with a wrench, as the other suspect demanded cash.

The first employee managed to get away from the attacker, running out of the store for help.

The suspects then took off with about $400.

If you have any information, call police.

Comments
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    December 13, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Gibs me dat sail foam o’ it beez hammer time!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s