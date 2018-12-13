Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in a robbery in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.
Surveillance video captured the two men rushing into the “Star One Wireless” store on 5900 block of Germantown Avenue on Wednesday.
One of the men began attacking an employee with a wrench, as the other suspect demanded cash.
The first employee managed to get away from the attacker, running out of the store for help.
The suspects then took off with about $400.
If you have any information, call police.
