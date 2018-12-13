Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Dozens of bomb threats being reported around the country — including across the area — appear to be a hoax. Authorities say around 30 bomb threats have been received throughout Montgomery County on Thursday, and the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia also received a bomb threat.

Penn State’s main campus has received a bomb threat as well.

The FBI is reportedly involved in the investigations and the threats are coming in through email.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

These threats are not being considered credible threats but authorities are evacuating and sweeping many buildings.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)