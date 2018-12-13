  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

POHATCONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Some customers at a New Jersey Walmart received an early Christmas present this holiday season. The Walmart Supercenter in Pohatcong Township says an anonymous “secret Santa” has paid off all remaining items on layaway.

The store on Tuesday called the gesture a “Christmas miracle.” The store did not respond to requests for comment. It did not give the total value of the layaway items.

Shopper London Rasimowicz says: “I just want them to know how thankful we are and how thankful our child will be on Christmas morning.”

The Walmart is urging shoppers who used layaway to pick up their items as soon as possible.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s