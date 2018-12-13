Filed Under:Local, Local TV, salmonella

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The salmonella outbreak linked to recalled beef continues to grow. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 87 more people have been sickened.

That brings the total number of ill people to 333. Ninety-one have been hospitalized since illnesses began in August.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is asking consumers to check their freezers for any stored beef.

If the beef has the establishment code “EST. 267” it should be thrown out or returned to where it was bought.

