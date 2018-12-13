Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing multiple motor vehicle crashes as motorists stopped to grab money.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 3 in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play. Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the armored vehicle had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors.
Video posted by Sabrina Quagliozzi shows people running in the street to grab the money off the road.
Betsy Richards tells northjersey.com she could see a man in a uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money. However, she says “people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash.”
It’s not yet known how much money was lost.
Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.
