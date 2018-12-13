Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing multiple motor vehicle crashes as motorists stopped to grab money.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 3 in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play. Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the armored vehicle had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors.

Video posted by Sabrina Quagliozzi shows people running in the street to grab the money off the road.

Betsy Richards tells northjersey.com she could see a man in a uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money. However, she says “people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash.”

It’s not yet known how much money was lost.

Approx 8:30am ERPD received calls of an armored truck spilling cash along Rt 3 West, motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes. Detectives are investigating. We ask any person with info or video of this incident, call ERPD 201-438-0165 — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

