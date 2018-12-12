BREAKING:Crews Battling 2-Alarm Fire At Penn Engineering Building In Bucks County
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers
Photo Credit Thinkstock

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holidays are quickly approaching and many will be on vacation, but according to a new survey, it will probably take a few days until you fully stop thinking about work.

A study done by Apple Vacations surveyed 2,000 workers to find how they “switch off” from work during their time off.

Researchers found it takes Americans about four days on average to completely relax while on vacation.

Thirty-seven percent admitted they feel guilty taking time off, leaving part of their yearly vacation time unused. Some even felt that taking time off was damaging to their career.

About 15 percent said that’s the reason they feel stressed while on vacation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s