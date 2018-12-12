Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holidays are quickly approaching and many will be on vacation, but according to a new survey, it will probably take a few days until you fully stop thinking about work.

A study done by Apple Vacations surveyed 2,000 workers to find how they “switch off” from work during their time off.

Researchers found it takes Americans about four days on average to completely relax while on vacation.

Thirty-seven percent admitted they feel guilty taking time off, leaving part of their yearly vacation time unused. Some even felt that taking time off was damaging to their career.

About 15 percent said that’s the reason they feel stressed while on vacation.