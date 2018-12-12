Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Arthur P Schalick High School wrestling team is the subject of an investigation by law enforcement and the Pittsgrove Township School District, officials confirm to CBS3

Pittsgrove Township School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hoopes says an investigation is underway after “the District Administration became aware of certain events which apparently transpired in connection with the High School’s wrestling program.”

Hoopes says the incident involves both students and staff.

Hoopes released this statement saying:

“Earlier this week, the District Administration became aware of certain events which apparently transpired in connection with the High School’s wrestling program. These events are the subject of an ongoing investigation by both the District and law enforcement officials. Because of these pending investigations, and because the corrective actions which have been taken and are being considered involve students and staff, I am unable at this time to provide more details. However, I do want to make it clear that the District has dealt with all of the current issues promptly and appropriately and that attendance at the High School and participation in sports and extracurricular activities present no special risk to any student.”

No further information is available at this time.