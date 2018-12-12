Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS/AP) — A Catholic church in Rehoboth Beach wants to meet with the city to talk about reinstalling its Nativity scene. The city ordered St. Edmond Catholic Church to remove a Nativity scene displayed on city property.

The city says it’s now working on a more inclusive holiday display policy.

News outlets report the city of Rehoboth Beach announced Monday that it’s going to work with the local council of religious organizations on creating an all-inclusive display for 2019.

The city ordered St. Edmond Catholic Church last week to remove a Nativity scene the church has placed on public property.

Church officials said they had received informal permission from the mayor to display the scene on the condition it include symbols from other religions. But Mayor Paul Kuhns said Monday that the church was not given permission.

The church says it wants to meet with officials this week about reinstalling the display.

