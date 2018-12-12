Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Norristown have released the sketch of a man believed to have committed several violent attacks on women in early December. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, five women reported to the Norristown Police Department that they were grabbed from behind and some were robbed by the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall with a medium to heavy build. The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and either jeans or sweatpants. Police say he may have some facial hair.

None of the women were seriously injured, but police warn that the suspect’s attacks may escalate if he is not caught soon.

“We want the public to make sure they’re paying attention to their surroundings if they see anything that looks suspicious that they’re calling us that they’re doing the best that they can to be in pairs when it’s appropriate to be out in pairs,” police said.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call police at 610-270-0977.