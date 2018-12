Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of I-295 in Logan Township, Wednesday morning.

Logan Township Police says the tractor-trailer overturned on the southbound lanes, south of Exit 11/Route 11, around 9 a.m.

All the southbound lanes are currently closed.

New Jersey Department of Transportation says there is currently a 15 to 20 minute delay.

No word on when the highway will reopen.