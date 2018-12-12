Filed Under:Local, Local TV, pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Back in September, 1,135 baby chicks were rescued in North Philadelphia. And now, all 1,135 Cornish Cross chickens have been placed in “forever” homes by the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Through individual adopters and 14 animal sanctuaries, the chicks have been placed in forever homes stretching from New Jersey to Florida to Washington. Sasha Farm Sanctuary in Michigan adopted 128 birds, the most of any sanctuary.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from adopters and sanctuaries across the country, led by the partnership of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary,” said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim. “When we first took on this task, it seemed impossible, but now have placed all of these birds.”

baby chicks 2 Over 1,100 Baby Chicks Rescued From North Philadelphia Find Forever Homes

Credit: PSPCA

The baby birds were found Sept. 15 on a vacant lot in Olney by the PSPCA and Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. The organizations provided urgent care, evaluations and food and water for the birds.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the compassion and exceptional care the PSPCA has shown its more than 1,100 feathered guests over the past several months,” said Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri. “We thank the individuals and 14 sanctuaries who’ve so generously accepted to give homes to these lovely birds.”

Many of the birds went to six Pennsylvania sanctuaries:

  • Ashburn’s Animals in Selinsgrove
  • Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Mehoopany
  • Happy Heart-Happy Home Farm and Rescue in Glen Mills
  • Logan’s Heroes in Greenville
  • Misfit Manor in Pottstown
  • Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Lancaster.
