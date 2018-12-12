Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was stabbed several times in the face while delivering mail in West Orange on Monday.

West Orange Police say 41-year-old Medgyne Anglade attacked the 50-year-old man while he was delivering mail on his route around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the mail carrier suffered several face lacerations in the attack following a verbal altercation with Anglade. Police do not know what type of sharp object was used in the alleged attack since no knife was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was treated and released.

Anglade was arrested and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility. She has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and weapons possession.