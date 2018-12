Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The biggest Wawa ever is set to open this Friday but Wednesday we are giving you a sneak peek.

The new location is set to open at 6th and Chestnut Streets.

The one of a kind store includes two in-store murals meant to show off the history of the area.

Those in attendance on Wednesday got to sample Wawa’s new products that will be unique to the store.