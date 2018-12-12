Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tragedy that blanketed an entire campus.

On Wednesday night, The College of New Jersey mourned the students involved in an alleged drunk driving crash.

Five students were hit head-on by 22-year-old David Lamar in Mercer County on Dec. 2.

Michael Sot, 20, was the designated driver that night. His life was cut short.

“The horrific crash has been painful no doubt to our entire family. This is something that you never imagine. This is no phone call any parent ever wants to get,” said Michael’s father. “He took his last breath in the hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.”

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil was held for Michael as five families and a campus work on healing and living like Sot.

“As a human being you have the power. It starts with you it doesn’t start with anybody else it starts with inside you. You have to be the change that you want to see in the world,” said John Arnao with Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

Lamar faces charges of vehicular homicide.