PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A public hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to do away with the cosmetology school requirements for natural hair braiders in Pennsylvania.

The hearing was held at the Versailles Ballroom of the Hilton Philadelphia on City Avenue.

Currently, the state requires a 300-hour cosmetology training for hair braiders to obtain a Pennsylvania business license.

Critics claim the training is costly and unnecessary.

There is no word yet on any decision about the requirements.

 

 

