DANBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Penn Engineering building in Danboro, Bucks County Wednesday. The Plumsteadville Fire Department was called to the scene at 5190 Old Easton Road around 1:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Plumsteadville Township officials say drivers in the area should expect several detours along local roadways. Drivers can access Tohickon Middle School using Old Easton Road from Point Pleasant Pike only.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames shooting out from the roof of the building.