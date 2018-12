Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A caretaker is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the elderly woman she was hired to look after.

Upper Darby police released this photo of Megan Kelleher.

After an investigation, they found that since July 2017 Kelleher made more than 700 unauthorized transactions from the victim’s account.

If you have any information on where Kelleher could be, call police.