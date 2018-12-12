Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/CNN) — We may soon know if former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to run for president. Multiple sources say the former Delaware senator is wrapping up a busy stretch of events this week before stepping out of the public eye for a bit to deliberate the decision with his family.

If he does decide to enter the race, he would most likely enter as the front-runner.

The 76-year-old is also expected to meet with some of his longtime political advisers Wednesday.

During a stop for his book tour earlier this month, Biden said he believed that he is the “most qualified person” to be president.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said to applause at the University of Montana. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”

“No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right but I know a great deal about it,” he added.

